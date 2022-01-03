A US judge has ruled that Prince Andrew cannot stop Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit because of her residency claim.

A US judge has ruled that Prince Andrew cannot stop Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit due to a residency claim.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son in the United States for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old and a minor under American law.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the Duke of York on three occasions: when she was 17, she was in London and the United States, and when she was 18, she was on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

The allegations are strongly denied by Prince Andrew, and his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit “baseless.”

The royal’s lawyers argued earlier this week that the case should be halted because Ms Giuffre is “actually domiciled in Australia.”

They claimed that the evidence proving Ms Giuffre does not reside in the United States was so strong that exchanging evidence would be pointless until the residency issue was resolved, which could lead to the lawsuit being dismissed.

However, Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the request in a decision dated December 31.

Ms Giuffre’s legal team had previously received “at least one comprehensive request for documents relating to her domicile, to which responses are due, and have been promised, by January 14,” according to him.

The judge also noted that Prince Andrew’s lawyers have not yet formally raised the defense that the lawsuit cannot proceed because Ms Giuffre has been residing in Australia rather than Colorado, as her lawyers claim.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said in a statement that the request to halt the case was “just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him.”

“Discovery is required of all parties in a lawsuit, and Prince Andrew is no exception,” she said.

Judge Kaplan stated that he did not consider Ms McCawley’s argument when making his decision.

Oral arguments on the prince’s behalf via video teleconference.

