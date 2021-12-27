A US spy plane has been spotted ‘for the first time’ over Ukraine, amid fears that Russia will use the holiday to invade its neighbor.

A US spy plane has been spotted over Ukraine for the first time, amid fears that Russia will use the holiday to invade its neighbor.

As fears grew that Russia would use the holiday season to invade the neighboring country, a US spy plane was spotted over Ukraine “for the first time.”

On December 27, the swanky US Air Force E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft was spotted in Eastern European skies as the Ukraine crisis escalated.

It comes amid growing fears that Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of the neighboring country in early 2022, with more than 175,000 Russian troops said to be stationed on the border.

The US, on the other hand, retaliated by warning that if Putin makes a move, they could “rain destruction” on him with nuclear weapons.

Tensions have now reached new heights as squabbling countries use cutting-edge technology to keep tabs on each other.

The E-8C JStar, photographed in Ukrainian airspace on Monday, can collect and display detailed data from the ground below.

Army and Marine Corps stations, as well as other intelligence officials, receive updates in real time.

The E-8C’s antenna can be tilted to either side of the aircraft, providing a 120-degree field view.

It can detect targets at altitudes of more than 820,000 feet and has a field of view of nearly 20,000 square miles.

The high-tech radar can occasionally detect helicopters, rotating antennas, and low, slow-moving fixed-wing aircraft.

The aircraft has proven to be a successful surveillance tool for the US over the years, and it could signal a tipping point in their increasingly tense relationship with Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

Many have questioned Vladimir Putin’s motives and whether he intends to strike during the Christmas season.

If the West continues to be “aggressive,” he has threatened to respond with a “military-technical” response.

While the West is “distracted” over the holidays, Isabel Sawkins, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told The Sun that it’s possible Putin will ramp up the wargames and rhetoric.

“Russia doesn’t celebrate Christmas at the same time as the West because they follow a slightly different calendar,” she explained.

“Moscow will carry on as usual for the next few weeks.”

“All we can do now is hope that Putin doesn’t sneak in and cause more harm at a time when people in the West are spending time with their families and loved ones.”

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that talks between Washington and Moscow will resume once the holiday season in Russia is over.

After slamming Western security, he revealed that the country wants military officials involved in NATO negotiations…

