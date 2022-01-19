A US university has agreed to pay $490 million to settle sex abuse allegations.

To resolve sex abuse allegations, a US university has agreed to pay (dollar)490 million.

With about 1,050 claimants already identified, the agreement sets aside $30,000 for survivors who have yet to come forward.

NEW YORK

More than 1,000 people who claimed a former athletics team doctor sexually abused them reached a (dollar)490 million settlement with the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

The allegations of sexual misconduct date back to the 1970s and center on Robert Anderson, who is accused of sexually assaulting about 1,050 claimants during physical examinations, some of which were required to participate in team athletics.

Dwight Hicks, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and Andy Hrovat, a world-class wrestler who competed in the 2008 Olympics, are among those who survived.

Anderson, the disgraced athletic physician, worked for the school from 1966 to 2003 and died in 2008.

The agreement must be approved by the Board of Regents of the university, as well as at least 98 percent of claimants and a US court.

The school said in a statement that (dollar)460 million of the total (dollar)490 million settlement would be made available to claimants, with the remaining (dollar)30 million set aside for future victims who come forward.

The university will have no say in how the settlement is distributed, according to the statement, which states that claimants and their attorneys will decide.

“We hope that this agreement will help survivors begin to heal,” said Jordan Acker, chair of the Board of Regents.

“At the same time, the work that started two years ago with the first brave survivors coming forward will continue.”

Anderson was never charged with any wrongdoing, but the university announced in 2020 that it was looking into the matter.

According to the New York Times, it asked victims to come forward after a secret investigation that lasted more than a year.

In the two weeks following the university’s public appeal, over 100 survivors came forward.