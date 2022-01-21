A valuable antique musical instrument donated to Glasgow’s Oxfam Music could raise tens of thousands of pounds.

In 1904, master craftsman Mogyoróssy Gyula created the Hungarian Cimbalom.

It was given to the shop by a member of the public and is expected to raise a significant amount of money.

A rare antique Cimbalom is being auctioned off at Oxfam’s Music Shop on Byres Road for music fans in Glasgow and across the country.

A member of the public donated the 1904 Hungarian Cimbalom, which was made by master craftsman Mogyoróssy Gyula.

A hammer dulcimer is a musical instrument in which the strings are struck with small hammers.

One of the original hammers, as well as two newer ones, and a tuning key, are included with the instrument.

To make a louder sound, the strings are arranged in ‘courses’ of multiple strings of the same pitch.

Some strings are missing, but each course has at least one string, allowing all notes to be heard.

“People in Glasgow have always been very generous with their donations,” Oxfam Music Shop Manager Andrew McWhinnie said, “but this Cimbalom is a true, rare treasure.”

“Of course, it’s an antique instrument rather than one in concert condition, but given the scarcity of them on the market, we’re hoping that its sale will raise hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds to help Oxfam’s lifesaving work around the world.”

The Cimbalom auction is now open for bidding, and it will close at noon on Tuesday, January 25.

Bids can be submitted in person or over the phone at 0141 334 7669.