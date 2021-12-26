A Very British Scandal (BBC1): A resplendent, seductive tale of falling in – and out of – love.

A Very British Scandal, BBC1, review: A beautiful, seductive story about falling in – and out of – love.

The Duke and Duchess of Argyll, played by Paul Bettany and Claire Foy, had a very public and salacious divorce in 1963.

It’s impossible to avoid the impression that A Very British Scandal was modeled after The Crown– and not just because Claire Foy reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons.

The new drama from screenwriter Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders, The Pale Horse), which premiered tonight and will run for the next two weeks, has all of the same silent car rides, sweeping landscapes, upper-class problems, and gravitas as Netflix’s phenomenally successful royal drama.

It’s also a little less prim and proper, as the name suggests.

The three-parter ostensibly recounts the Duke Campbell and Duchess of Argyll’s very public and, at the time, shocking divorce, Ian (Paul Bettany, best known as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Margaret (Foy).

However, the first hour takes place 16 years ago, when the couple met on a train to Scotland for the first time.

Bettany’s Duke is a brazenly flirtatious but undeniably charming bachelor who isn’t afraid to speak his mind and is dissatisfied with his lot in life (he expected more money from the duchy).

Margaret was a stuttering socialite who liked one-night stands and parties where the main attraction was racing wind-up toy penises.

He’s married, she’s recently divorced, but that doesn’t stop them from falling in love and having a lot of sex.

A Very British Scandal is a luscious, slow-paced, and frequently amusing treat that serves as a fine showcase for Foy and Bettany’s superb acting.

The script by Phelps is understated but effective, with many moments of silence revealing just as much as what is said out loud.

Julia Davis plays an outrageous party host, and Phoebe Nicholls plays Margaret’s disapproving mother.

You can’t help but root for the couple, despite the fact that they appear to be incredibly selfish and unconcerned about the people their relationship upsets.

Against the backdrop of the early 1950s, they’re likeable and appear to be people ahead of their time.

The pre-title sequence, on the other hand, foreshadowed their marriage ending in a bitter court battle and Ian adopting his true personality – a nasty, spoilt brat –

