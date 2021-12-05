A victim of the York City fire has been identified.

In the York City fire, a victim has been identified.

YORK – Anthony Brown has been identified as the victim of a Friday night fire that forced the evacuation of 12 city residents.

Brown’s body was discovered in his home in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue by crews responding to a fire there shortly before 10 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

According to city fire officials, the fire spread to four adjacent homes. The Red Cross is assisting residents of the other affected properties.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and York City police are still investigating the cause of the fire, which firefighters fought until early Saturday morning.