A video from the Los Angeles Police Department shows an officer shooting a girl in the dressing room.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A video released Monday showed Los Angeles police shooting a man suspected of assaulting customers at a clothing store last week, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl who was hiding in a dressing room and was hit by a bullet that went through a wall.

The Los Angeles Police Department released an edited video package online on Thursday that included 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage, and surveillance video from the Thursday shooting at a crowded Burlington store.

The policy of the department is to release video from critical incidents like police shootings within 45 days.

Surveillance video captured the suspect assaulting two women, one of whom fell to the floor before being dragged through the store aisles by her feet as she attempted to flee.

A man struck customers with a bike lock at a store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, according to multiple witnesses, including store employees.

The man had a gun, according to one 911 caller.

Only the bike lock was found at the scene, no firearm.

Early surveillance footage showed a man in a tank top and shorts carrying a bicycle up the escalator to the second floor of the store, where he wandered around, seemingly disoriented, clutching a cable-style bike lock.

He would stand motionless, staring into the distance at times.

The man on the down escalator was later seen attacking a woman who managed to flee the store after escaping his grasp.

The man then walked out of the store for about a minute and a half, according to police.

According to the video, he returned and repeatedly beat a woman with a bike lock as she cowered on the floor.

He dragged her down the aisle toward the dressing rooms as she attempted to flee.

Armed officers entered the store and approached the suspect, as seen on bodycam video.

The victim was found on the blood-streaked floor, while the suspect stood on the opposite side of the aisle.

At least one officer fired a shot at the man, striking him.

Daniel Elena Lopez, a 24-year-old suspect, died on the spot.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was also killed…

