A video of a crocodile devouring a shark has been captured by an Australian man.

On video, an Australian man captures a crocodile devouring a shark.

Dan Johnson was fishing casually along the Proserpine River in North Queensland when he caught a small bull shark, according to ABC New Australia.

Boofhead, a local crocodile, decided to get involved at that point.

“I hooked the shark, and as I began reeling it in, there was a lot of commotion down on the other end of the bank,” Johnson tells the news organization.

“There were a lot of people yelling, ‘Look out, it’s coming.'”

According to the Guardian, the 13-foot crocodile made a beeline for the shark, chomping it down with his powerful jaws while it was still caught on the fishing line.

Boofhead swam away after the shark was completely consumed.

And somehow, miraculously, Johnson managed to capture it all on his phone.

This, however, appears to be Boofhead’s style: Johnson explains that the crocodile is “a bit of a celebrity” who regularly eats fish caught by fishermen.

While the sight of a massive crocodile charging towards one’s boat would undoubtedly be terrifying, Johnson speaks of Boofhead with awe to 9News.

“To be able to see it up close was amazing,” Johnson tells the news organization.

“I’ve been there a number of times.”

He was just going for a stroll.

When you see that, you think to yourself, “If I’m in the water, I’m not going to be able to outswim that animal.”

You can see how quick they are even when they aren’t trying.

“He’s a bit of a hero; he’s not causing any harm to anyone; as long as people don’t bother him, everything will be fine.”

Sharks in the area, however, are not in the same boat.