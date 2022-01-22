A video of a’stumbling’ skier in Western Pennsylvania has gone viral: watch it here.

A skier can be seen “struggling” to navigate the art of walking in the background of a daily snow report, which has gone viral.

Seven Springs, a mountain resort in Seven Springs, Pa., created and published the report on Thursday, and it has nearly 12,000 Twitter likes as of this writing.

The Tribune-Review describes how Abbey Way, who can be seen happily giving the low-down on the resort’s slopes and snow as a skier appears on the steps in the background, hosted the daily snow report.

As the video progresses, the skier can be seen struggling down the steps, falling backwards and clinging to the railing for dear life, while Way appears to be completely unaware of what’s going on behind her.

Unfortunately, the Tribune-Review reports that the entire scene was staged, including the bumbling skier.

According to Alex Moser, a spokesperson for Seven Springs, “we’ve been trying to do something a little different this year with something humorous going on in the background.”

“Abbey usually has no idea what’s going on in the background.”

Despite this, the snow report is still hilarious, as well as a unique take on a topic that can become tedious to discuss on a regular basis.

Everyone stay warm!