A video of rapper Digga D yelling at a distressed orangutan ‘trapped’ in a car in Dubai was released, and he was charged with animal cruelty.

With the caption “digga d buys a monkey on live,” shocking footage shows West Londoner Rhys Herbert — AKA Digga D — feeding the ape strawberry milk.

He’s no stranger to trouble; he was sentenced to prison last year for his part in a terrifying machete and knife brawl with a rival gang.

The infamous drill rapper was shooting a video in the United Arab Emirates when he posted it on social media. He is banned from making music videos in the UK without police permission.

It shows George, the ape, yanking on the car’s red seats while Digga D offers him strawberry milk and yells, “ay ay don’t pull stuff!”

Digga D and his pals can be heard mocking the distressed animal, who appears to be perplexed by his surroundings.

The ape appears to curl up in a ball at one point, while the rapper and others outside the car take pictures and videos of him.

After seeing the video on Instagram, shocked fans slammed the 21-year-old.

“This is absolute stupidity and cruelty against this animal, sustained at the expense of idiotic individuals,” one person said.

“The animal is literally trapped in a car with multiple cameras pointing at him and screaming, the animal is clearly in great distress,” another added.

The rapper is said to have bought the ape in the video’s caption, but exotic animal trading and ownership as pets has been illegal in the United Arab Emirates since 2017.

“Keeping a wild animal, especially an intelligent and critically endangered species like an orangutan, has damaging implications for the individual animal and fuels the illegal wildlife trade,” said Rob Durgut of the Orangutan Foundation to The Mirror.

He has been ordered to obtain permission from the Metropolitan Police to release music back in the United Kingdom.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in March of last year for his role in planning a terrifying machete and knife fight with a rival gang.

Herbert, 19, a member of the Ladbroke Grove gang, posed outside jail after being released at the end of May due to time served on remand, according to a photo posted on social media.

In June 2018, he was arrested as part of a mob in Notting Hill for plotting a machete attack on rivals.

Under a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), the judge barred him and other members of the 1011 street gang from making videos that glorified or incited violence without the permission of the police.

