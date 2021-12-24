A viral video shows a woman knocking out a flight attendant’s teeth, and she faces 20 years in prison.

A PLANE PASSENGER who knocked out a flight attendant’s teeth during a squabble over a face mask could face a 20-year prison sentence.

As the Southwest Airlines plane was about to land in San Diego, California, Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, from Sacramento, flew into a rage and punched the stewardess in the face and pulled her hair.

Quinonez was assaulted last May after the flight attendant asked her to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table, and wear her mask properly as the plane was descending.

Quinonez retaliated by pushing the flight attendant and then punching her in the face and head with a closed fist while grabbing her hair.

She was apprehended by police at San Diego International Airport and taken into custody.

According to court documents, she then told police officers who came aboard to arrest her that she was only acting in self-defense, despite the fact that other passengers’ videos refuted this claim.

“The assaulted flight attendant was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” said federal prosecutor Randy Grossman.

The prosecutor’s office said it plans to seek a four-month prison sentence plus six months of house arrest.

Quinonez’s flight privileges will be suspended for three years.

According to the cabin crew member’s union, she lost two teeth as a result of the “assault.”

She was rushed to the hospital to be treated.

“We appreciate the efforts of federal and local law enforcement in bringing this case to justice,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.

“When it comes to physical or verbal abuse against its employees, Southwest Airlines has a zero-tolerance policy.”

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of incidents involving agitated or violent passengers has increased dramatically in the United States.

Individuals’ refusal to wear a mask has played a big role in this.

A man was forced to disembark a flight in Florida last week because he was wearing a red thong as a face mask.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were more than 5,664 incidents reported in 2021, with over 4,000 of them involving masks.

The FAA had recommended fines of more than (dollar)1 million for unruly passengers as of August.

