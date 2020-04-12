A visit to world’s largest planetarium in Shanghai

Staff walk at the construction site of the Shanghai Planetarium, a branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, in east China’s Shanghai, April 10, 2020.

A visit to the world’s largest planetarium, Shanghai Planetarium, which resumed work with strict preventive measures in the middle of March.

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Xinhua) — Construction resumed on March 11 at the Shanghai Planetarium, which is due to be the world’s largest of its kind in terms of gross floor area when it officially opens in 2021.

Located in the Pudong New Area, the planetarium occupies a gross floor area of 38,164 square meters, about half of that of the Louvre in Paris.

As more workers return, their safety and health will be ensured. Strict preventive measures have been taken, with temperature detection, information registration and disinfection of hands and shoes required for all entering the construction site.

Aerial photo shows the main building of the Shanghai Planetarium, a branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, in east China’s Shanghai, April 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

