A volunteer on Kushner’s coronavirus team submitted a complaint to Congress warning that the group was unable to help health workers

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner speaks at a press conference with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

A volunteer in Jared Kushner’s coronavirus response team lodged a complaint with the House Oversight Committee in April, raising concerns that the group’s efforts to provide vital medical care had “failed” and inexperience was reported the Washington Post on Tuesday.

“The Americans are facing a tragic crisis and there is an urgent need for an effective, efficient and courageous response,” the complaint said. “After my few weeks as a volunteer, I think we’re missing out. I’m writing to alert my representatives to these challenges and ask them to do everything possible to be at the forefront of healthcare workers and other needy Americans help.”

“I think the volunteers are competent, hardworking and intelligent, but despite the scale of the crisis, we represent a smaller procurement team than most medium-sized companies,” added the complaint. “I think America deserves a bigger, better funded answer. The team generally works more than 12 hours a day, seven days a week, but frankly has little to show.”

The complaint was sent to the committee on April 8. The volunteer, whose identity remains anonymous, has left the group. The post said half a dozen administrative officials and an outside advisor confirmed key elements of the complaint.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from insiders.

Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has recruited volunteers from consulting and private equity firms to help his response team. The team also works with private sector executives and government officials, including Brad Smith, director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and Adam Boehler, a former health and social worker who was asked to respond to the coronavirus to help.

The lack of volunteer experience has reportedly hampered the group’s efforts, as some expertise is required to master the complex food and drug administration regulations for medical devices and to understand the different types of supplies that hospitals may experience need.

According to the complaint and two senior administrative officials according to the post, the volunteers also had no existing relationships with manufacturers. As a result, they have difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE) that health care workers in the forefront across the country desperately need, such as: B. Masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint reportedly stated that part of the problem was that the volunteers used personal email accounts rather than official government email addresses when communicating with manufacturers. This also raises concerns about keeping records, despite officials telling Post that volunteers have been asked to save and share copies of all of their official emails in accordance with the Federal Register Law.

According to the post, the team has also been instructed to prefer tips on “VIPs” equipment, including numbers from Fox News such as Jeanine Pirro and “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade.

Some government officials and a senior ethics group in Washington have raised concerns about the nature of the group and volunteer dependency with the Post.

Kushner defended the team’s efforts in a statement against the paper, describing the volunteers as “true patriots”.

“The bottom line is that this program provided tens of millions of masks and essential PPE in record time, and Americans who needed ventilators were given ventilators,” said the son-in-law and senior advisor to the president.

The Post also reported that when the group struggled to acquire protective equipment, approximately 30% of the “key supplies” from the national emergency equipment supply were destined for another effort led by Kushner to run corona virus checkpoints. These efforts largely failed. Kushner originally promised thousands of locations, of which only dozens (78) were ultimately established.

