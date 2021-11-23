A walk-in vaccine clinic will be held in downtown Harrisburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon in downtown Harrisburg, there will be a walk-in vaccine clinic.

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in downtown Harrisburg on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (GACAPAA) and the Central PA Korean Association (CPKA).

According to a press release, the clinic will be held at CPKA, 717 N 2nd Street, and will include:

Vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer will be available for certain age groups at the free clinic.

Flu vaccines will also be available on an annual basis.

The clinic will offer services in English, Korean, and Chinese.

Additional resources will be devoted to assisting seniors in getting to the clinic, particularly those who face language, technology, or transportation challenges.

“Getting vaccinated is critical to keeping our communities safe and healthy, but we recognize that many of our community members – particularly seniors – face barriers to vaccination,” said GACAPAA Executive Director Stephanie Sun.

“That’s why it’s critical that this clinic focuses on assisting community members in overcoming those barriers, such as language and technology barriers, as well as a lack of transportation.”

Anyone aged 12 and up will be able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as a first or second dose.

Anyone over the age of 18 can receive booster shots.

Anyone over the age of 18 can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in first, second, or booster doses.

Anyone aged 6 months and up will be able to get the annual flu shot.

Pennsylvania is on the verge of vaccinating 74% of adults; hospitalizations are on the rise again: daily update

Hand sanitizer has been recalled because it resembles a water bottle.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]