A Walmart shopper had his leg amputated after stepping on a nail was awarded (dollar)10 million in damages.

A Walmart shopper who had his leg amputated after stepping on a nail was awarded (dollar) ten million dollars.

A jury has awarded a woman (dollar)10 million after her leg was amputated after she stepped on a rusted nail at Walmart.

According to The Hill, April Jones won her lawsuit against a Walmart store in Florence, SC.

Jones filed the lawsuit in 2017, two years after tripping over a rusted nail on the store floor near some pallets.

She went to the emergency room right away, where she was informed that the wound was infected and that her toe would have to be amputated.

However, the wound did not heal properly, and Jones had to have her right leg amputated above the knee.

Jones now uses a wheelchair to get around.

Walmart’s lawyers have filed a motion in court to have the case retried.

Walmart recently lost a case involving an Alabama woman who was falsely accused of shoplifting and was charged more than (dollar)200 by a law firm in connection with a settlement.

Lesleigh Nurse was awarded (dollar)2.1 million by a jury in Mobile County.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]