A warning has been issued to drivers who intend to fill up their gas tanks before the New Year.

Motorists have been warned that filling up with gasoline this holiday season will cost them significantly more than last year.

The price hike comes after a nationwide gasoline shortage a few months ago, which saw lines form at gas stations due to high demand.

According to BirminghamLive, filling up a car with gasoline will cost around £16 more this year than it did last year.

According to Howard Cox of FairFuelUK, “scandalous prices generated by greedy wholesalers and fuel brokers” are to blame, according to the Sun newspaper.

“Efforts to work with the fuel industry so that pump prices are market driven are not working,” said MP Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Fuel.

“Nearly £2 billion in wholesale price reductions have gone unnoticed.”

“This is bad for the economy, bad for inflation, bad for business, and bad for jobs,” says the economist.