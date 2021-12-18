A warrant has been issued for a man from central Pennsylvania who is accused of starting a fire outside a visitor’s center on purpose.

A warrant has been issued for a man from central Pennsylvania who is accused of setting fire to a visitor’s center.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a York man accused of intentionally starting a fire outside the Lancaster City Visitor’s Center at Penn Square, according to Lancaster County Police.

The fire was discovered at 3:02 a.m. by the Lancaster City Fire Department.

The end of the year is approaching.

In the first block of West King Street, at number 12,

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but it was determined that it started in a nearby portable toilet.

There were no reports of injuries.

Brandon Walburn, 31, is also facing charges of criminal mischief, causing or risking catastrophe, institutional vandalism, and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to arson.

Brandon Walburn, a York native, is facing charges in connection with an intentionally set fire at the Lancaster City Visitor Center on Sunday, December 1.

At 3:02 a.m. on December 12, 2012,

(Lancaster Bureau of Police photo)

Detective Toby Hickey was brought in to investigate the case, according to Lancaster Police, and was able to track down the person responsible for the fire.

Walburn was tracked from a local restaurant to the scene of the incident using surveillance footage from mobile locations, according to police.

According to police, the fire grew large enough to begin causing structural damage and window damage to the historic visitor’s center building.

The building was also filled with smoke as a result of the fire.

The damage to the center is estimated to be worth (dollar)25,000.

The portable toilet was damaged to the tune of (dollar)2,300.

The charges were brought before MDJ Bruce Roth, and a warrant for Walburn’s arrest was obtained.

His current whereabouts are unknown, according to police.

According to the bureau, they are requesting that Walburn surrender peacefully.

The Lancaster City Visitor’s Center was damaged by a suspicious fire on Dec.

12th, 2021

Lancaster Bureau of Police provided this image.

READ MORE:A significant amount of damage has been reported following a fire at the historic Gingerbread Man building, according to officials