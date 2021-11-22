A WellSpan employee claims to have persuaded a grandmother not to have her child vaccinated.

A WellSpan employee claims to have persuaded a grandmother not to vaccinate her child.

The York Dispatch’s Matt Enright

According to her social media posts, a WellSpan employee who allegedly refused to schedule children for COVID-19 vaccines has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

April Flegel, a call center employee who also goes by the online name April Becker, said she was taking a moral stance against vaccines in a series of public Facebook posts.

On Friday, she didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for WellSpan, Ryan Coyle, refused to comment on the incident’s specifics.

The company’s social media account responded to posts about the allegations.

In a Twitter post, the company said, “We take concerns about our team members very seriously and have passed this information over to the proper people.”

Coyle did say that the company agrees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s and the US Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations that children aged 5 and up receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“While children have a much lower risk of COVID-19 than adults, the vaccine is still very important because COVID-19 can cause serious illness in some children,” Coyle said.

“Children with COVID-19 can spread the virus to others, even if they do not become ill, resulting in community spread.”

The original Facebook post from Flegel recounts her refusal to schedule a vaccine for a patient’s grandson on a public anti-vax Facebook page.

She has not responded to requests for comment on the situation.

She wrote in the post, “I told her I couldn’t do it morally.”

“I’m going to lose my job if I schedule a child for that useless vaccine.”

It’s with kids that I draw the line.”

In a report published in November,

Flegel said she was placed on paid administrative leave while WellSpan investigated the incident in a Facebook video posted on May 5.

“I’ve been with this company for ten years,” she explained.

“They’re going to fire me now because I refuse to put kids in danger.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]