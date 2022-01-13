A wildfire in Colorado shut down a hospital, displacing health-care workers who were already dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Kate Ruder of Kaiser Health News (TNS) contributed to this article.

Last month’s Colorado wildfire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes, forced the temporary closure of a hospital and upended the lives of health-care workers as the state’s already overburdened health-care system prepares for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Colorado, a town outside of Boulder that was ravaged by the wildfire that erupted on Dec.

30 has been closed due to smoke damage, and no date has been set for its reopening.

In addition, at least 36 people who work in the region’s hospitals have lost their homes, while others have smoke damage that may prevent them from returning home.

Normally, the temporary loss of a single 114-bed hospital out of more than 25 in the Denver-Boulder metro area would not be cause for alarm.

However, it comes at a time when the state’s health-care system is nearing capacity, health-care workers are under stress from the nearly two-year-old pandemic, and hospitalizations are on the rise as the omicron variant causes a new surge in COVID cases.

The Colorado Hospital Association’s Cara Welch said, “We’ve been stretched in our capacity for months now.”

“In terms of ICU and acute care beds, we’ve been mostly over 90% capacity.”

As a result, any reduction in bed availability is problematic.”

On December 1, Avista Adventist Hospital was evacuated.

Because of the Marshall fire, it will remain closed until December 30, 2021, and smoke damage will prevent it from reopening.

(TNS)TNS (Centura HealthKaiser Health News)TNS (Centura HealthKaiser Health News)TNS (Centura Health

January 1st,

COVID hospitalizations increased by 37% from a recent low in December.

One hundred and fifty-five people were admitted to the hospital.

As of January, nearly 94% of acute care hospital beds were full.

Count to seven

The number of beds in a hospital reflects not only the number of beds available, but also the number of health care professionals needed to support those patients.

Colorado’s omicron surge isn’t expected to peak for another couple of weeks, according to state health officials, and it’s difficult to predict how many hospitalizations will result.

“While bed availability statewide and across all hospital systems remains concerning,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson AnneMarie Harper said in an email.