A wildlife photographer captured his wife receiving a huge hug from an ELEPHANT SEAL in an incredible moment.

Jess Taunton and her husband Chris Bray were trying to photograph king penguins in South Georgia, South America, when the puppy flopped on to them.

“My wife Jess was lying down to take a shot… when a marauding gang of elephant seal pups decided to flop on over and give her a hug,” Chris, a geographic wildlife photographer from Christmas Island, Australia, said.

“They’re almost as heavy as they are adorable.”

One of the puppies broke away from the rest of the pack and began showing a particular interest in Jess.

In the video, the strange creature repeatedly places its entire body weight on top of Jessica, as if giving her a big hug.