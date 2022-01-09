A winter storm is expected to hit the United States on New Year’s Day, wreaking havoc on holiday travel.

Thousands of people are expected to be stranded this weekend due to a massive winter storm spanning the Rockies to northern New England, with up to eight inches of snow expected in some parts of the country.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center said in a statement that the incoming storm will cause “widespread hazardous travel conditions” on New Year’s Day.

Winter Storm Frida is expected to develop over the southern Plains on Friday before moving to the Great Lakes by early tomorrow morning.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy snowfall, ice, and cold temperatures are expected in some of the affected areas, according to the NWS.

South of certain areas where heavy snow is expected, significant mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, is also expected.

In addition, heavy rain across the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys is expected to cause flash flooding, and a tornado outbreak in Texas and Ohio is possible, according to officials.

Winter storm warnings are currently in effect for Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and portions of northern Colorado’s Front Range, including Boulder, Fort Collins, and the western Denver metro area.

Northern California, Oregon, Washington State, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and New Mexico have also received storm warnings and other weather advisories.

At least 18 states will be affected by travel-halting snowfall, according to Accuweather meteorologists.

As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 flights had been canceled across the United States.

Southwest Airlines has already issued a statement on its website stating that it expects service disruptions in Denver, Chicago, and Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.

“Our scheduled service may be disrupted (flights may be delayed, diverted, andor canceled) based on the forecasted weather conditions for the following cities and dates below,” reads the alert.

“Customers with reservations tofromthrough the cities listed above on the corresponding dates may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying an additional fee.”

According to CNN, the areas most at risk of severe storms will be from Dallas, Texas, to Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday.

The NWS predicts that these storms will be capable of all types of severe weather, including large hail, damaging winds, flooding, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes.

By Saturday, the threat of severe storms will have shifted to the east and south, affecting even more areas.

“Strong to severe storms are possible again Saturday into Saturday night,” the National Weather Service office in Hunstville, Alabama, said in a statement…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.