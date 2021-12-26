A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dauphin County and several other counties in central Pennsylvania.

Dauphin and several other central Pennsylvania counties have received a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Dauphin County and several other counties to the north on Monday.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mixed precipitation is expected Monday, allowing for ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, according to the NWS.

Up to an inch of snow and sleet accumulations were possible.

Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry, Fulton, Bedford, Juniata, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, Centre, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, and McKean are among the counties that are under the advisory.

The NWS warns that there may be slick roads in these areas, which could make the morning commute dangerous.

In these areas, the most ice is expected on the hilltops.

There were no road restrictions in place for Monday as of Sunday afternoon, but the NWS said PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission could change speed limits based on conditions.