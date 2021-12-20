A wiretapping conviction for a conservative Pennsylvania university student was upheld, and a social media posting ban for illegally recording professors was upheld.

A state appeals court panel has found that a Pennsylvania university student who claimed he was unfairly graded because of his conservative political views was rightly convicted of illegally recording a conversation with a professor.

The Superior Court judges also determined that a county judge had the authority to prohibit Jared Schafkopf from posting anything on the internet or social media about Indiana University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor Rachell Bouchat during his seven-year probation period.

Schafkopf allegedly harassed Bouchat online because he believed she had given him poor grades because of his politics, according to investigators.

Schafkopf, now 24, began harassing Bouchat after secretly recording a conversation he had with her in her office on campus in February 2019, according to police.

After an article portraying Schafkopf as the victim of a liberal professor appeared in The College Fix, a conservative journal focusing on higher education, six months later, Bouchat began receiving threats, according to Judge Judith Ference Olson, who denied Schafkopf’s appeal of his felony conviction in the illegal recording case.

Bouchat’s home address was listed in the article.

According to prosecutors, Schafkopf continued to target Bouchat through social media posts, tweets, TikTok videos, and a GoFundMe page.

His case was also discussed on Fox News’ Mark Levin Show.

Schafkopf argued on appeal that his conviction for illegal recording was erroneous because Bouchat had no right to expect privacy during the conversation in her office.

Schafkopf hid his GoPro camera in a backpack when he went to Bouchat’s office, according to Olson.

He didn’t tell the professor until nearly the end of the conversation, and Bouchat then informed him that she didn’t want to be recorded.

Unless a court has approved a covert recording, all parties must consent to the recording of any conversation in a nonpublic place under Pennsylvania’s wiretapping law.

“Bouchat had an objectively reasonable expectation of privacy and non-interception during a private office conversation with a student ostensibly intended to review the student’s class performance and final grade,” Olson concluded98i in upholding Schafkopf’s conviction.

Olson also discovered that Indiana County Senior Judge William J Martin had the authority to prevent Schafkopf from posting anything online about Bouchat during his probationary period.