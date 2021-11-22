A witness at the Waukesha parade believes the driver swerved from left to right to intentionally target the crowd.

A witness at the Waukesha parade believes the driver “intentionally targeted the crowd by swerving from left to right.”

THE DRIVER OF THE SPEEDING SUV “intentionally” targeted parade attendees by “swerving from left to right,” according to a witness to the deadly chaos at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

When a red Ford Escape smashed through a series of barricades and sped into the crowded parade route along Main Street on Sunday afternoon, five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured.

When the horror struck, local performance groups and high school bands had only been at the annual festive event for less than 30 minutes.

A “person of interest” was detained in connection with the incident, police confirmed yesterday.

Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, a rapper known by the stage name MathBoi Fly, was identified by five sources to NBC.

Brooks has a criminal record and has previously written lyrics about killing others.

No charges have been filed as of yet.

It’s unclear whether the attack on Sunday was planned or part of a terrorist plot, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

One witness told the New York Times that they thought the SUV’s driver was trying to hit parade participants on purpose, claiming that the driver was steering towards them.

Tyle Kotlark, 28, described him as “going from side to side, targeting people.”

“The car blew right through.”

He was purposefully flying from left to right.”

Police have not confirmed Kotlark’s version of events.

A representative from the Sun has been contacted for comment.

Kotlarek and his family were watching the parade when they heard what at first sounded like cheering before realizing it was actually other people screaming.

He described it as “the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Brooks was apprehended on Sunday night after cops swooped on a home where a red Ford Escape with a severely dented front bumper was parked.

Brooks was facing a number of criminal charges in the days leading up to the rampage, according to court records.

He was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery in one case, which was filed on November 5th.

He was ordered not to have any contact with a female victim, and a (dollar)1,000 bond was posted on Friday, according to court records.

Brooks is charged with reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm in the other case, which was filed in July 2020.

After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder in the deaths of three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he reportedly posted on social media…

