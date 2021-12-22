A woman, 48, is pinned to the side of a bridge by a drunk driver in a shocking moment of head-on collision.

This is the terrifying moment a drunk driver collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, trapping a woman on the side of a bridge.

Following the incident on Halfpenny Bridge in Lechlade, Gloucester last May, Nadine Wood, 48, was left with a fractured spine and pelvis.

She was struck by Loic Freeman, 26, a drunk driver who ran a red light and collided with another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

He had been drinking all day with friends and family, according to reports, and was later found to be four times over the legal limit.

At Gloucester Crown Court in August, Freeman, of Bullinghope, Hereford, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He received a two-and-a-half-year sentence, as well as a three-and-a-half-year driving prohibition.

Mrs Wood, who works for the Ministry of Defence as an English Language lecturer, said she thought she “was going to die” after the incident.

She had met up with friends on the bridge, just a short walk from her home, for a stargazing event, according to The Mail.

However, only 15 minutes later, the heat-stopping dashcam footage was shared in court, recalling the horrific crash.

“A car sped onto the bridge from the left,” Ms Wood explained.

But then I noticed another car approaching the bridge from the right.

I knew they were going to crash because it was a traffic-lighted bridge.

Turning around to face the river, terrified, I turned around.’

Ms Wood was pinned against the bridge wall as two cars collided head-on.

“I felt a searing, burning pain,” she said.

I began to scream in pain.

I began to feel as if I couldn’t breathe.

“Then everything went black,” says the narrator.

Desperate witnesses managed to move the cars back to free the teacher from the wall after the cowardly perpetrator fled the scene.

She was rushed to the Jon Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford after it was determined that she was still alive.

Doctors had only prepared her for the worst in the moments before.

“Surgeons told me they needed to operate,” Ms Wood continued, “but warned me that I might not be able to walk again.”

“A few days later, I was taken to the operating room, where they spent hours pinning my pelvis into place with metal pins.”

“It was a success, but subsequent tests revealed that I had developed life-threatening blood clots in my lungs.”

“I was devastated, and I’m still reeling from the experience.

My body was also in excruciating pain.

Nadine was treated for a variety of ailments after her treatment.

