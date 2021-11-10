A woman and a man are suing a Harrisburg bar for slashings on their faces.

A woman and a man are suing a Harrisburg bar for face slashings.

A lawsuit has been filed by a man and a woman who claim they were slashed in the face and permanently disfigured at a Harrisburg bar.

Kassandra Jimenez of Harrisburg and Darrius Neville of New York filed the lawsuit against Bill’s Café in Dauphin County Court after city police arrested them for the August incident.

There are 5 attacks.

The bar in the 2300 block of Derry Street, according to Jimenez and Neville, did not provide adequate security that would have prevented their alleged attacker from entering.

On Wednesday, an attempt to reach the bar owner for comment on the lawsuit was unsuccessful.

The attack on the couple happened around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Mark Bethune, 40, is accused of stabbing the two men shortly after entering the tavern.

Bethune was apprehended by US forces.

September’s marshals

He’s being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail while facing charges of aggravated assault.

Jimenez and Neville claim that Bill’s security procedures were inadequate despite the fact that management knew the “area immediately surrounding (the bar) was a high crime area, that similar criminal acts and attacks had occurred in the area, and that such attacks were reasonably likely to be perpetrated” on patrons.

Both Jimenez and Neville are seeking damages of more than $50,000 each.