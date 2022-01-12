A woman appears in court on charges of murdering a 2-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion.

In court, a woman is accused of killing a 2-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion.

A WOMAN was charged in court with the death of her two-year-old neighbor in a massive gas explosion.

Last May, a bomb ripped through a street in Heysham, Lancashire, killing George Hinds.

After the horror, four others were rushed to the hospital, including his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds.

Sharon Greenham, 51, was charged with manslaughter at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

She is also charged with gas theft.

Her 44-year-old husband, Darren Greenham, is facing the same charges and is scheduled to appear in court on January 26.

Paul Marah, 54, is a third defendant charged with theft of gas and criminal damage, and he appeared alongside Sharon Greenham.

They were released on bail and ordered to appear in Preston Crown Court on February 11th.

The explosion was caused by a gas pipe that was cut at one of the homes, police confirmed last month.

Two houses had collapsed and a third had been severely damaged when emergency crews were dispatched to the street in the early hours of May 16.

Regrettably, little George died as a result of the explosion.

His parents, who were also hurt, paid a heartfelt tribute to their son.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved George,” they expressed their sorrow.

“To us, he was priceless.”

“We don’t know how to express how we feel, and all we want is some alone time to process what has occurred.”

“Today, our precious little angel gained his wings.”