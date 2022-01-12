A woman created 30 fake Instagram accounts in order to put her ex-boyfriend in jail.

A JILTED ex-girlfriend is in jail today after creating 30 fake Instagram accounts to accuse her ex-boyfriend of stalking.

Louis Jolly, 22, was investigated for four months after Courtney Ireland-Ainsworth, 20, accused him of harassing her and threatening to stab her.

He was arrested six times as a result of her ten police statements, and he spent 81 hours in police custody.

After they broke up, Ainsworth told cops he bombarded her with “vile” messages, warning her, “She is getting a f***ing blade in her chest.”

Mr Jolly was charged with assault and stalking, had a stalking protection order issued against him, was released on a home curfew with an electronic tag, and even lost his job.

He claimed the couple had been together for two years before breaking up in October 2019 on “good terms.”

After she started dating new boyfriend Declan Rice, Ainsworth began her “deliberate and malevolent lies.”

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery said she made multiple calls to police between July 15 and December 13, 2020, providing screenshots of messages and the names of Instagram accounts she claimed were from Mr Jolly.

Ainsworth even accused him of breaking his daily electronic home curfew, which ran from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

When police received the data from Facebook, they discovered that at least 17 Instagram accounts had been created using two of Ainsworth’s email addresses and IP addresses associated with her home and cellphone.

Mr Jolly maintained his innocence throughout the police interview, and when she finally confessed, the charges were dropped.

“At my lowest point, I felt like life wasn’t worth living and thought to myself that I’d be better off dead,” he said in a victim impact statement.

“You created an entirely fictional but superficially credible web of poisonous deception for over five months,” recorder Ian Harris told Ainworth as she sobbed in the dock.

He claimed that all of her claims were false and that they had an “absolutely shattering” effect on the victim.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Ainsworth, of Runcorn, Cheshire, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and sentenced to ten months in prison.

A ten-year restraining order was also issued against her.