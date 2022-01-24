A woman from Australia discovers a scorpion living inside Aldi broccoli.

A woman in Australia found a little something extra in her supermarket broccoli…

…a scorpion that was still alive.

According to News.com.au, the incident occurred while Chloe Mitchell of New South Wales was preparing dinner for her family over the weekend.

Mitchell had washed and chopped up a head of broccoli that her father-in-law had brought over from an Aldi in Ulladulla before throwing it into a pot.

She tells the new station, “I then turned around to get the last few pieces and saw something crawling along the chopping board.”

She immediately recognized “something” as a scorpion.

Mitchell yelled out to her husband when she realized what it was, according to UPI.

The scorpion became aggressive as she and her husband attempted to catch it, but it was her father-in-law who eventually dispatched it.

Mitchell then proceeded to post a photo of the scorpion on Facebook, warning everyone to check their groceries for anything creeping or crawling within them, according to 7news.com.au.

According to some of the comments on Mitchell’s post, finding a living creature in one’s groceries isn’t uncommon: one user even shared a story about finding a tree frog in some bananas they had purchased.

According to Yahoo! News Australia, an Aldi spokesperson urged all customers to check their produce after hearing the story and to notify the store so that they could properly handle it.

“We strongly encourage customers to bring issues to our attention directly so we can review,” the spokesperson tells Yahoo! “Without contact with the customer, we can confirm that it is very unusual, and that this broccoli hitchhiker isn’t where they belong—which is most likely back on our Australian producers’ farm.”