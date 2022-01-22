A woman from Central Pennsylvania faces a sentence of 11 to 22 years in prison for attempting homicide by arson.

For attempting homicide by arson, a woman in central Pennsylvania faces 11 to 22 years in prison.

According to The Daily Item, a Dauphin County woman was found guilty in 2019 of more than ten charges related to starting a fire at an occupied Mount Carmel home and will spend the next 11 to 22 years in state prison.

According to the story, Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor stated that Misty Dunbar, 26, of Elizabethville, had not previously taken responsibility for her actions, despite Dunbar’s emotional apology during a video conference.

In passing the sentence, Saylor said he took into account the property damage as well as the firefighters who were put in danger after being dispatched to fight the fire.

“You haven’t accepted any responsibility for your actions until today,” Saylor said.

“It all boils down to how many people you put in jeopardy.”

Michelle Rhoads, 24, was also present at the time of the fire and was charged as well.

Both women were arrested the day after a fire at 434 N Walnut St., Mount Carmel, destroyed the house and severely damaged a neighboring property on Aug.

13th of this year.

Judge Paige Rosini sentenced Rhoads to 30 to 60 months in state prison in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated arson.

According to Mount Carmel Police, Dubnar set the fire deliberately in retaliation for Kelly Witmer, who lived in the house.

Dunbar apologized for her actions and stated that she intends to change her life, as she had previously surrounded herself with the wrong people and was battling a drug addiction.

According to The Daily Item, she said, “I’m sorry I can’t go back in time and give you everything back.”

Prior to Dunbar’s apology, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz requested the maximum penalty, claiming Dunbar had shown no remorse or accountability for her actions.

Dunbar was also ordered to pay a fine of (dollar)650, as well as court costs and fees, according to Saylor.

He also ordered Dunbar and Rhoads to split the restitution and pay at least (dollar)66,000 to the victims and insurance companies.

