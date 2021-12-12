A woman from Dauphin County has been missing for at least a week, according to police.

Police say a woman from Dauphin County has been missing for at least a week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kay Eilene Strawser was reported missing Saturday afternoon by her mail carrier, who said she hadn’t seen her for up to ten days.

After learning of the report, troopers searched her home and the surrounding area at 12 p.m. on Mountain Road in Middle Paxton Township.

They couldn’t track her down.

After that, they went around the neighborhood canvassing.

Troopers said they had found no new information about her whereabouts.

“No next of kin, other family members, or friends of Strawser have been able to contact him at any point during the investigation,” according to the report.

State police have no information about whether she had access to a vehicle or where she was going.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.