A woman from Lancaster County has been reported missing and is in particular danger, according to police.

Police say a missing Lancaster County woman is in particular danger.

Deborah Washington, 57, has been missing since Sunday night, according to Manor Township police.

On Monday evening, Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing and Endangered Person alert for Washington, stating that she may be in danger.

According to police, Washington was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Columbia Avenue, near Mountville.

Washington is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts should call 911 or Manor Township police at 717-299-5231.

