A woman from New Jersey died on her 110th birthday, having survived two pandemics.

Sylvia Goldsholl, the 108-year-old woman from Bergen County, New Jersey, who became famous after surviving a COVID-19 infection last year at the age of 110, died on her 110th birthday on Wednesday.

Goldsholl died peacefully at the Allendale Community for Senior Living in Allendale, shortly before a memorial service held by the town’s mayor and the center, according to NorthJersey.com.

“She was an in-house celebrity, a ‘big sister’ to many and a vocal advocate for others,” NorthJersey.com’s David Gillies said.

“A free-spirited individual who enjoyed music, dancing, and socializing.”

Phil Murphy was among those who congratulated her on overcoming coronovarius, adding to her long list of achievements, which included surviving the Spanish Flu from 1918 to 1920, the Great Depression, both World Wars, and countless other historical events.

“A tremendous life, a tremendous spirit, a tremendous show of strength, a tremendous role model for the rest of us,” Murphy said after Goldsholl recovered from a case of the virus in April 2021 during a daily press briefing.

Sylvia Goldsholl’s beautiful spirit and perseverance inspire me.

At the time, she told News 12 New Jersey, “I survived everything because I was determined to survive.”

When word of Goldsholl’s survival became public last year, Allendale employees described her as a “model of positive perseverance” who became an inspiration to many inside and outside the center.

Her family’s love had been credited with her longevity.

She was the oldest of four siblings and lived in New York City until about ten years ago, when she relocated to New Jersey.

During the Spanish Flu, she was a young girl of 6 or 7 years old.

“She’s obsessed with her family and the love she receives from her parents and siblings.

Last year, Allendale President Timothy Giancarlo said, “She wishes the world would truly understand that it’s all because of love.”

