A woman has started a fundraiser for a restaurant that has been closed due to a fatal robbery.

After a fatal robbery at a restaurant, a woman organizes a fundraiser.

A family member has started an online fundraiser to assist York restaurant owners who were forced to close their doors due to a tragedy earlier this week.

After one of the owners fatally shot a suspect during an attempted robbery in January, the owners decided not to reopen Asian’s Best.

4 p.m., just as the business was about to close for the night.

According to York City police, Rickey Cox Jr., 33, of Manchester, barged into Asian Best with a gun at 6:50 p.m. and was shot and killed by one of the restaurant’s owners.

In 2009, Asian Best opened as a family business at 15 North Penn Street.

Chang Chow, located at 700 South Queen Street, was the family’s previous business.

Three generations of the family ran the two restaurants, according to the family’s Facebook page.

Liz L began the fundraiser on Thursday by stating that her parents founded the family business before retiring in 2019.

Her family, including her brother, took over after that.

“My brother, his wife, and his children took pride in providing high-quality food and great customer service to the community they served,” she wrote on the fundraiser.

“The tragic and traumatic events of January 4, 2022, have forced him to permanently close Asian Best, as his family’s safety comes first.”

My brother’s and his family’s livelihoods were taken away as a result.

His family is not only dealing with the aftermath of a tragic event on many levels, but they will also face financial difficulties.

In addition to the normal bills that every family has, there are restaurant financial obligations to be met.”

She expressed the hope that the fundraiser, which had raised more than (dollar)5,500 in less than 24 hours, would assist her brother’s family in making ends meet “as they sift through the pieces of the life they once knew.”

We can team up to alleviate some of their concerns.”

The decision to not reopen the restaurant was bittersweet, according to officials.

“Thank you again to EVERYONE who has supported our family over the years,” the company said on Facebook.

“In the future, we wish you nothing but happiness and good health.”

READ MORE: A Philadelphia child informs…

Latest News from Infosurhoy