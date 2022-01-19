A woman imprisoned in the Covid quarantine watches on CCTV in horror as her dog destroys her home.

A woman imprisoned in the Covid quarantine watches in horror as her dog destroys her home via CCTV.

Because she was not allowed to bring her dog into the quarantine center with her, the owner from Xi’an said she prepared enough food for her dog and left it at home alone.

The woman’s beloved pet sat at the front door and awaited her return after she left.

The dog became anxious on the second day, according to China’s HouLang News, and began ripping apart her sofa.

“Every single day, it was tearing up the house,” she said in a video posted to Chinese social media.

It was destroying a new item every day.

“Nearly everything in the house is now broken,” says the narrator.

“At least my dog is still healthy,” Liu said despite the damage to her home.

“It hasn’t eaten anything particularly unpleasant.”

We can return home in seven days, and things will improve.”

“The house may be trashed,” the woman continued, “but we can clean it up and it’ll be fine.”

While residents were quarantined in China, authorities struggled with what to do with their pets on several occasions.

More than 1,000 hamsters will be culled in Hong Kong, and about 150 pet store visitors will be sent to government quarantine facilities, as city officials respond to fears of animal-to-human coronavirus transmission.

The hamsters imported from the Netherlands were investigated by Chinese health officials.

This followed the discovery of Covid in a pet store employee who had received two BioNTech vaccinations.

In the latest outbreak in Xian, there have been over 1,600 cases but no deaths.

When compared to outbreaks in other countries, this is a small number, indicating that China’s zero-tolerance policy of quarantining every case, mass testing, and attempting to prevent new infections from entering the country has helped it contain major outbreaks.

The lockdowns, on the other hand, are far more severe than anything seen in the West, and they have taken a huge toll on the economy and disrupted the lives of millions.

People in Xi’an seeking emergency medical care have been turned away from hospitals due to a lack of current COVID-19 test results, according to reports on the internet.

According to a post by the woman’s niece that was widely shared on social media, one of them was a pregnant woman who experienced stomach pains on New Year’s Day but was not allowed into a hospital.

The woman sat on a pink plastic stool outside the hospital until she began to bleed.

The woman sat on a pink plastic stool outside the hospital until she began to bleed.

