A woman in a 60-day COVID-19 coma was scheduled to be taken off life support, but she awoke on the scheduled day.

After weeks on a ventilator in a COVID-19 coma, family members of a Florida woman had made the difficult decision, selected the casket and headstone, and were planning to remove her from life support.

Bettina Lerman, 69, was in Maine with her son in early September when she began to show COVID-19 symptoms, according to CNN.

On Sept. 1, she was admitted to a hospital in Portland, Maine.

Lerman’s health deteriorated, and doctors told her family she wasn’t expected to recover, CNN reported. Lerman had a number of prior health issues, including diabetes, and had a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery just a few years ago.

According to CNN, her son, Andrew Lerman, said, “We had a family meeting with the hospital because my mother wasn’t waking up.”

“They said her lungs are completely destroyed,” he added, “and no matter what they did, they couldn’t get her to wake up.”

There is irreversible damage — it simply will not happen.”

After being told there was no hope, Andrew and his siblings planned to take Bettina off life support, but first flew down to Lerman’s home in Tavares, Fla., canceled her lease, and donated many of her belongings, according to The Washington Post.

The Post reported that funeral arrangements had been finalized, including what she would wear to the service, and that “they were in the process of choosing her gravestone.”

According to the report, Lerman’s son received a call from the doctor telling him to come to the hospital because his mother had awoken.

The Post quoted Lerman’s son as saying, “I was completely beside myself.”

“I hung up because I was about to turn off life support that day.”

It’s been three weeks since she awoke in October.

According to CNN, a hospital spokeswoman stated that she is in critical condition but would not provide any additional information due to privacy laws.

