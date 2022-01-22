According to police, a woman in Pennsylvania had a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, who was accused of murdering her with her stolen gun.

According to police, a woman in Pennsylvania had a protective order against her ex-boyfriend, who was accused of killing her with a stolen gun.

A woman in Pennsylvania had a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, who was accused of killing her with a stolen gun, according to police.

Megan Guza and Megan Tomasic of the Greensburg Tribune-Review (TNS)

Rachel Dowden did everything she could to keep an abusive ex-boyfriend at bay.

She was issued a three-year protection from abuse order, according to police.

She was carrying a legally purchased handgun.

On Wednesday, she was fatally shot with the same gun, and the abusive man she’d sought protection from has been charged.

He drove to her job, called to find out when the store closed, and then shot her at a bus stop, according to police.

Dowden was shot in the street near Lincoln and Sheridan avenues in Bellevue, and Deangelo Zieglar, 25, has been charged with homicide.

According to the criminal complaint against Zieglar, who lives in the Hill District, he had a history of violence against Dowden and had been granted a final PFA in November.

It was supposed to last three years, according to court records.

Dowden flagged down a sheriff’s deputy near her South Side home on June 6 and reported that Zieglar and another man might be inside, according to the complaint.

She claimed she returned home from work to find Zieglar standing outside her door, demanding the Smith andamp; Wesson she’d bought for self-defense.

She told police that Zieglar took her gun and pistol-whipped her, according to the complaint.

She claimed Zieglar had fled and that she had not been able to find the weapon.

Naomi Dowden, claiming to be Dowden’s sister, claimed that her sister “spent her last days living with so much anxiety and fear” in a Facebook post.

She wrote, “I hate that my sister had to die for the police to finally catch him.”

“It’s past time for a change.”

This is a broken system that needs to be fixed.

Victims of domestic violence are not adequately protected.

“It’s devastating,” the author says.

Surveillance footage from Bellevue on the day of the shooting showed two men exiting a Port Authority bus, one of whom was wearing a black and white striped shirt…

