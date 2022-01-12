A woman is arrested after a man in his 60s is mauled by a pack of dogs at home.

A man in his 60s is mauled by a pack of dogs at home and dies, while a woman is arrested.

A MAN who was mauled by a pack of dogs died, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Lampeter, Wales, following reports of the animals attacking a man.

The man, who was in his 60s, was saved by emergency personnel, but he tragically died at the scene.

Since his death, a woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerous dog.

Officers removed three dogs involved in the incident from the property.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter,” a spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said.

“Officers were dispatched shortly after 5.00 p.m. on Monday, January 10th, 2022, to a report of a man being bitten by dogs in the home.”

“Unfortunately, a man in his 60s died at the scene.”

“A woman was detained on suspicion of being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

She has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The three dogs involved were not classified as dangerous dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act of 1991, and they were removed from the premises.”