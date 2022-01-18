A woman is inches away from being crushed by a tram after being PUSHED onto the tracks in this terrifying video.

A woman is inches away from being crushed by a tram after being PUSHED onto tracks in this terrifying video.

As a train approaches, CCTV footage shows a young French man abruptly pushing a female passenger off the platform and onto the tracks.

Following the incident on January 14 at the Rogier subway station in Brussels, cops arrested the suspect, 23, for attempted manslaughter.

The woman narrowly avoided being run over, according to the city prosecutor’s office, after the train driver noticed what had happened and slammed on the emergency brakes.

The suspect is seen loitering before sneaking up behind a woman near the platform’s edge and shoving her onto the tracks, according to surveillance video.

The unidentified 55-year-old woman is thrown into the air and lands on her head.

The oncoming train comes to a screeching halt, and fellow commuters rush to her aid.

“The metro driver was able to brake just in time and thus avoid a collision,” said An Van hamme, a spokesperson for the Brussels transport company STIB.

The woman was taken to the hospital in shock, despite the fact that no serious injuries were reported.

“Our metro driver was in shock as well, and he had to go to the hospital,” Van Hamme said.

According to reports in the local press, the suspect was beaten by an enraged passenger and fell to the tracks.

“The perpetrator crossed the tracks and then fled through one of the metro station’s exits,” said Sarah Durant from the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

“A few minutes later, while he was at De Brouckere metro station, he was intercepted thanks to the police’s dissemination of the suspect’s images.”

A judge has ordered that the suspect be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

The incident has prompted Brussels police to launch an investigation.