A woman is stunned when she discovers a crucified Christ in the pith of a peeled tangerine.

GOD BLESS THE FRUIT!

In Gene Guglielmi’s peeled tangerine pith, the crucified figure of Christ appears.

“I spotted the figure as soon as I separated the two halves of the tangerine and it looked like Jesus,” the nursing home supervisor, 57, of New Jersey, said.

“Look at that, a figure that looks exactly like Jesus hanging on the cross, neat,” I recall thinking.

“Wait until my friends see this, they’ll think it’s cool too,” I added.

It went viral after she posted a photo of it online, garnering over 3,200 likes, shares, and comments.

“My goodness, it’s a crucifix,” one person wrote.

“We’ve been waiting for Jesus to come back for a long time, and all he’s done is chill in a tangerine,” another said.