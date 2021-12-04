A woman killed by cops in Maryland was the mother of a knife-wielding man.

A woman who died in Maryland was the mother of a knife-wielding man killed by police.

— Maryland officials have identified a woman discovered dead in her garage as the mother of a knife-wielding man fatally shot by police at the home over the weekend.

After a 911 caller reported that a male family member had chased her out of the house with a knife, Anne Arundel County police officers arrived at the Glen Burnie home Sunday.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, the caller also claimed that a woman who lived there couldn’t be found.

Officers arrived at the home to find Digno Yorro Jr. holding a knife, according to officials.

Officers fired beanbag rounds and used a stun gun when Yorro refused to drop the knife, but neither of them worked, according to authorities.

Officials then said Cpl.

Yorro was shot multiple times by J Burger, who was killed on the spot.

Yorro’s mother was discovered dead in the garage, having suffered trauma, according to authorities.

According to court documents obtained by The Capital, Yorro’s mother, Valentina, sought a protective order against her son last year for herself and her 8-year-old granddaughter.

Her son was abusing drugs and experiencing hallucinations, she wrote.

On the same day, she filed an emergency custody request for his daughter.

Valentina Yorro wrote, “My son is very confrontational to the point where I am afraid for my safety because of his unstable behavior.”

“He would stare me down with an eerie blank expression on his face, and nothing would scare him, not even if I threatened to call the cops.”

After his fiancee, Siera Monroe, testified, Valentina Yorro’s petition for emergency custody of her granddaughter was dismissed.

She was granted a temporary protective order, but she later requested that the judge dismiss her request.

Digno Yorro, according to Monroe, had mental health issues.

“Watching someone I loved suffer the way he did was very heartbreaking for me,” Monroe said.

“All I’m trying to do is convince myself that he’s no longer in pain.”

Monroe said that after Thanksgiving, the couple, their daughter, and other relatives were staying at Valentina Yorro’s house.

Digno Yorro was seen carrying a knife by family members on Sunday, and they realized they hadn’t seen his mother.

Monroe attempted to check the…

