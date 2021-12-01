A woman killed in a car accident and a train crash has been identified by the coroner’s office.

A woman killed in a car accident and a train crash has been identified by the coroner.

Authorities in Lebanon County are still looking into what caused a Palmyra woman to collide with a train at a nearby railroad crossing on Tuesday morning.

Kimberly Gingrich, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at the North Railroad Street crossing between Broad and Spruce streets around 8:15 a.m., according to police.

Gingrich’s identity was confirmed by the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office for INFOSURHOY, but the cause and manner of her death are still under investigation.

The crossing’s gates appeared to be operational at the time of the collision, according to Palmyra Borough police.

Wednesday, the cause of Gingrich’s collapse remained unknown.

According to spokesman Connor Spielmaker, the Norfolk Southern train had three locomotives and 35 cars on its way to Chicago.

“Any death is tragic – our thoughts are with this person’s family during this difficult time,” Spielmaker wrote in an email.

“This is an incredibly unfortunate reminder that railroad crossings are inherently dangerous places that necessitate extra caution and adherence to all signals.”

Responders worked to secure and clear the scene Tuesday morning, so North Railroad and North Forge streets were closed.

Around 10:45 a.m., police said the area was reopened to traffic.

The investigation by the Norfolk Southern and Palmyra Borough police departments is still ongoing.

Operation Lifesaver is a great resource for railroad safety information.

