According to Pennsylvania State Police, a missing woman from West Hanover Township has been found safe.

Kay Eilene Strawser had been reported missing on Saturday after police were called to her home for a welfare check, according to police.

Strawser was not found at her home or in the vicinity at the time, according to police.

In addition, police said they were unable to contact Strawser’s immediate family or friends on Saturday.