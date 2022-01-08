A woman reveals a time-saving packing technique when going on vacation.

A woman reveals a time-saving packing method when she goes on vacation.

Trying to cram everything you’ll need for a trip into a small suitcase can be challenging.

A woman, on the other hand, has revealed a time-saving trick for packing everything you need.

Not only will this technique make all of your clothes fit, but it will also help you stay organized and prevent you from bringing unnecessary clothing with you.

You’ll save time and space by only packing what you need because it relies on you planning all of your outfits ahead of time.

A video was created by Tiktok user @makelifesimpler_ to demonstrate the trick.

She began by laying a t-shirt flat on the bed, then a skirt, and finally a pair of knickers.

She then folded the t-shirt in half from top to bottom, bringing both sides together in the middle.

The final product was a neat square that contained her entire day’s outfit, minus the shoes.

She went through the process again with the remaining seven outfits, resulting in an organized suitcase containing eight different outfits.

Viewers who were blown away by the trick gave the video over 7 million views and 225,000 likes.

“This trick has been extremely beneficial,” one person stated.

I was able to go to three weddings this fall.

It was a lot less difficult to pack.

“Thank you!” says the author.

Another wrote, “OK, this is genius.”

“This is the first time I’ve ever packed my belongings in this way.”

“I had no idea,” wrote a third.

Thank you very much for your assistance.

I always pack, but my shirt and pants are never together, and I never have enough space.”

However, some people have stated that planning all of your holiday outfits ahead of time is difficult because you may change your mind about what you want to wear.

“However, what if you change your mind and decide you don’t like ‘that’ outfit?” wondered someone.

Another pondered, “What if the weather doesn’t cooperate?”

