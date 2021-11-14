A woman sets up her apartment to look like she lives with her boyfriend in order to receive furniture delivery.

A woman devised a “self-care routine” to protect herself when a male stranger came to her home.

Silken Chu of Vancouver, Canada, bought a coffee table on Facebook Marketplace and had it delivered to her apartment.

The model devised a plan to make it appear as if she were living alone to ensure her safety while having a stranger in her home.

In the video, Silken collects a pair of men’s shoes, a hoodie, a skateboard, and a pair of boxer gloves.

Silken staged her apartment with men’s items to make it appear as if she doesn’t live alone (photo courtesy of TikToksulken).

“I’m having a male stranger over with a coffee table from Facebook Marketplace,” she explained, “so I need to look like I don’t live alone.”

She also discovers a YouTube voiceover clip she can use as “a man’s voice from the other room.”

Some people thought she was overthinking it, while others saw it as a helpful tip for single women living alone.

She also got a ‘boyfriend’s hoodie’ to wear on the couch (Photo: TikToksulken).

“This is actually а very good idea…,” one person said. “Thank you, I’ll keep this in mind when I move out on my own next month.”

“Have a travel size of cologne on hand to make it smell like a dude is around frequently enough to leave his scent.”

"Keep а trаvel size of cologne around to mаke things smell like а dude is аround frequently enough to leave his scent," says another tip.

“It’s a sad reality,” a third said, “that this is what we have to do to stay safe.” “However, did you just create the world’s most perfect boyfriend?”

She referred to it as a’self-care routine’ when a male stranger came to her house (Image: TikToksulken).

Others suggested she enlist the help of a friend, while others questioned why Silken did not meet outside.

“This coffee tаble is fаr too heаvy for one person to move,” she said in a new video.

