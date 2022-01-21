A woman shames a mother for leaving her child outside a store, but her remark is divisive.

A TIKTOKER has chastised a mother for leaving her toddler in a stroller outside while she went shopping, and her comments have sparked debate.

“You ever wanna snatch someone’s kid to teach them a lesson?” the text layover narrates as the mother parks her child in a pushchair in a Los Angeles street.

“She just left her baby outside in Los Angeles,” reads another text layover.

The camera then pans from a toddler in a stroller outside the cafe to a mother and her other child who are placing an order.

In less than a week, it has accumulated over 4.3 million views and 590,600 likes.

However, the nine-second video sparked a huge discussion in the comments section about parent shame and possible cultural habits.

Some viewers speculated that leaving babies outside is common in other countries with lower crime rates.

According to NPR, Danish parents frequently leave young children unattended while shopping, and children as young as four years old ride the subway alone in Japan.

“It’s really common in a lot of places to leave your baby outside, AND instead of helping to get the baby out of harm’s way, (they) just recorded it,” one said.

“This is actually very common in some towns in other countries,” said another.

I’m not making excuses; I’m simply pointing out that it’s possible she didn’t know.”

Others, however, pointed out that even if she wasn’t from Los Angeles or the United States, she was still a Californian.

“Okay, she’s not from the United States, but she’s in the United States, where they kidnap children,” one user said.

“If I were in a new country and didn’t know how safe it was, I’d keep my baby strapped to my hip.”

The mother brought her baby inside after the TikToker overheard her talking about the baby outside, according to the TikToker.

“It didn’t seem like she was from another country to me, and I wasn’t sure if she didn’t know what she was doing,” she said.

It doesn’t matter in the end.”