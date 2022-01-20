A woman was killed while sitting in the reception area of a Pennsylvania office building.

While sitting in the reception area of a Pennsylvania office building, a woman was clubbed to death.

Hundreds of witnesses called police as the woman was being beaten in the middle of the afternoon inside an office building in Old City Philadelphia.

This is according to 6ABC in Philadelphia, which also mentions the shocking crime as follows:

A 48-year-old male suspect from Philadelphia allegedly assaulted a 31-year-old woman from New Jersey with two large metal pipes measuring approximately two feet long and one inch wide, according to police.

Police were unable to identify either the victim or the suspect right away.

Around 2:14 p.m., an attack occurred inside a building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

It’s Wednesday.

The woman, who was identified as a “team leader” in the building, was hit at least five times in the head while sitting in a reception area with her back turned, according to police.

The woman died at Jefferson University Hospital later that day.

According to 6ABC, the attack could have been motivated by a rent dispute, citing sources.

According to the station, police confirmed that the suspect rented one to two units on the eighth floor of the building where the victim also worked.

“We’re aware that they’re acquainted.”

We believe there may have been some past disagreements or issues, but we are still gathering information,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC.

About 20 911 calls were made, according to police, reporting the attack.

Ten witnesses were also questioned by detectives.

According to police, none of the witnesses to the assault intervened.

The suspect was seen getting out of an elevator as officers arrived on the scene.

According to police, he was covered in blood and was carrying a bag containing two pipes that were likely used in the assault.

