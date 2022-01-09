A woman was rushed to the hospital after a three-car crash on a busy Glasgow road.

A woman was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on a busy Glasgow road.

Following the collision, Edinburgh Road remains closed eastbound between Springcroft Drive and Easterhouse Road.

All drivers in the area have been directed to a police detour.

On January 6, at 8.50 a.m., a collision occurred.

Emergency services arrived in a flash.

The woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Officers received a report of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Edinburgh Road, Glasgow at 8.50 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022,” according to a Police Scotland spokesperson.

“Glasgow Royal Infirmary has received a woman.”