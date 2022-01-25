A woman was seen throwing her boyfriend’s TV and PlayStation 5 out of a third-floor apartment window in retaliation for him cheating.

A woman was seen throwing her boyfriend’s TV and PlayStation 5 out of a third-floor apartment window, allegedly in retaliation for him cheating.

In a wild video posted to TikTok, a woman was filmed throwing her “cheating” boyfriend’s TV and PlayStation 5 out a third-story window.

The woman who posted the video, who goes by the TikTok handle @noraisnotavailable, claimed that the man had been caught being unfaithful before the chaos erupted.

The video, which was posted on Saturday and has since gone viral, shows the street outside the apartment building littered with glass and broken objects as the woman throws her boyfriend’s belongings out the window.

The footage was shot in an Atlanta, Georgia apartment complex.

Nora claimed the woman threw an enormous flat-screen TV and a PlayStation 5 out the window.

The individual who threw the various items out the window was never seen in the footage.

However, as the items fly out the window, a man, who appears to be the person being kicked out of the house with all of his belongings, is seen standing in the street.

The man can be seen staring up at the window, her arms outstretched in bewilderment.

Many other neighbors appeared to be watching and filming the unfolding drama.

Nora went down to assess the damage in another video posted several hours later.

Broken lamps, mirrors, pillows, and clothes were among the items in the massive pile.

Nora joked in a follow-up video that she made the video for “educational purposes on the dangers of infidelity.”