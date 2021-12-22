A woman was sentenced to prison for having cocaine-fueled sex with an Alsatian.

A woman was sentenced to prison after having cocaine-fueled sex with an Alsatian.

Claire Goodier, 60, had “dreamed about it for a number of years” before committing the “disgusting” act, according to the court.

Goodier, of Northwich’s Spencer Street, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Chester Crown Court today.

In 2006 and 2009, she was convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Prosecutor Paulinus Barnes told the court that she was apprehended when police were called to her home on July 19, 2019, to conduct a routine check because she was on the sex offenders list.

According to the Northwich Guardian, cops confiscated a laptop, which revealed Goodier had been searching the internet for beastiality content.

Officers discovered 31 indecent images of Goodier performing a sex act with an Alsatian after a thorough search of the computer two years later.

“She admitted to having the images,” Mr Barnes said.

“She claimed she had fantasized about it for years and had been put in touch with others in Bournemouth after discussing it with people in Northwich.”

“She went down there in December 2018 and participated in the sex act alongside other people and the Alsatian dog.”

Cops discovered a memory stick in her handbag with the same images and 3.5 grams of cocaine when she was arrested on June 17 of this year.

She was also in violation of a previous suspended sentence order when she committed the sex act on December 16, 2018.

The defense attorney, Simon Mills, has asked the judge to consider a new suspended sentence.

“This incident occurred three years ago,” he said.

“Right now, the picture is one of sporadic offending.

“This isn’t a case where the crime is becoming increasingly serious.”

“She will do everything the court asks of her, and her attitude and approach are showing signs of improvement.”

Judge Everett, on the other hand, sentenced Goodier to 20 months in prison, telling her, “You are a long, long way from changing your life.”

“You deceptively participated in a cocaine-fueled incident with others.”

“You have kept the images unashamedly for your own sexual gratification since the terrible offence occurred.”

“In the midst of it all, you disobeyed an order, which some might dismiss as a minor transgression, but it’s not the first time.”

“Your criminal record is appalling, and you were extremely fortunate not to have served time in prison previously.”

“A message must be sent out that if you engage in such heinous behavior, you will be sentenced to prison.”